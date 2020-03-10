Lewis goes yard in Twins’ 5-1 loss to Phillies

Royce Lewis smacked his second home run of spring training, but the Minnesota Twins lost 5-1 to the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday afternoon.

On the first pitch he saw from Zack Wheeler in the third inning, Lewis smacked a towering homer to left field to tie the game at 1. Lewis has collected at least one hit in each of his last five games after going hitless over his first five.

Royce Lewis blasts a homer against the Phillies! #MNTwinsST pic.twitter.com/t7TcEh9wbJ — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) March 10, 2020

Philadelphia went on to score four unanswered runs to secure the victory and improve to 13-5 in the Grapefruit League. The Twins drop to 7-7.

Willians Astudillo, Ehire Adrianza and Brent Rooker tallied two hits apiece, but Minnesota could never come up with a timely hit, going 0 for 6 with runners in scoring position.

Reliever Sean Poppen started the game for the Twins and allowed two runs on seven hits over three innings.

Minnesota returns to the field Wednesday afternoon for a 12 p.m. matchup against the Atlanta Braves. The game will be televised on FOX Sports North.