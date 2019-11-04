Twins extend qualifying offer to Odorizzi, decline Perez’s option

The Minnesota Twins announced Monday that the team has made a qualifying offer to right-handed pitcher Jake Odorizzi and declined a club option on left-handed pitcher Martin Perez.

The Twins also confirmed that they have exercised their club option on designated hitter Nelson Cruz.

An All-Star in 2019, Odorizzi went 15-7 with a 3.51 ERA in 32 starts and 159 innings during his second season with the Twins, finishing second on the team with 178 strikeouts. Signed in the offseason after spending seven seasons with the Texas Rangers, Perez had a 5.12 ERA in 29 starts and 165 1/3 innings with 135 strikeouts.

The Twins also announced that left-handed pitcher Stephen Gonsalves has been claimed off waivers by the New York Mets, while right-hander Kohl Stewart is a minor-league free agent after being outrighted off the 40-man roster.