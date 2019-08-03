The Minnesota Twins are getting first baseman C.J. Cron back, but lost two more players to the injured list Saturday.

The Twins placed outfielder Byron Buxton and starter Michael Pineda on the 10-day injured list ahead of a game against the Kansas City Royals.

Buxton, who missed Friday’s series opener after suffering a shoulder injury Thursday against the Miami Marlins, has been on a tear at the plate since returning from a concussion, hitting .385 with six doubles and a home run in seven games.

Pineda, who has a strained right triceps, has emerged as a key contributor in the Twins’ rotation after struggling to start the season.

The veteran right-hander has a 2.95 ERA with 53 strikeouts in his last 10 starts. He started Thursday against Miami, allowing seven hits and one run in six innings.

Cron, who had been batting a thumb injury, returned from a two-game rehab assignment on Saturday.

Cron, who last played for the Twins on July 20, is hitting .263/.320/.494 with 18 home runs in 83 games.

The Twins made a series of roster moves to refill the 25-man roster, recalling right-handed pitcher Zack Littell and outfielder Jake Cave from Triple-A Rochester, while optioning right-hander Lewis Thorpe to Triple-A.