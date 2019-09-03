The Minnesota Twins reinforced their pitching staff with a few more call-ups Tuesday, recalling right-handers Ryne Harper, Trevor Hildenberger and Fernando Romero from Triple-A Rochester.

Harper, a 30-year-old rookie, has spent the majority of the season with Minnesota and has a 3.65 ERA in 56 appearances and 49 1/3 innings.

Hildenberger, 28, last pitched for the Twins on May 15 and has split time between Minnesota and Rochester this season.

He has allowed just two hits with a .074 opponent batting average and six strikeouts in five relief appearances for the Red Wings since returning from a rehab stint with the Twins’ Gulf Coast League affiliate last month.

Romero, 24, has a 4.37 ERA in 35 appearances and 57 2/3 innings for Rochester this season. He last pitched for the Twins on June 13, allowing two hits and two earned runs against the Seattle Mariners, and has made eight appearances for Minnesota this season.