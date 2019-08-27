The Minnesota Twins recalled right-handed pitcher Randy Dobnak on Tuesday and optioned left-hander Lewis Thorpe to Triple-A Rochester.

Dobnak, 24, made his Twins debut Aug. 9 after starting the season with Single-A Fort Myers, and has a 2.15 ERA with a 1.00 WHIP in nine appearances and 46 innings pitched for Rochester.

He pitched for innings in relief for the Twins during a 6-2 loss to the Cleveland Indians, allowing six hits while striking out three in four innings during his MLB debut.

Thorpe, another rookie, made two appearances during his latest stint with the Twins, allowing three hits and two runs during the ninth innings of a win over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.