Left-handed pitcher Devin Smeltzer is starting for the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night, while right-hander Michael Pineda has been placed on the 10-day injured list with tendinitis in his right knee.

The Twins announced the move Tuesday morning ahead of a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Target Field.

Pineda got the start Monday, allowing three hits and three earned runs in six innings, as the Twins fell 5-4 to the Brewers.

Acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers last July as part of the Brian Dozier trade, Smeltzer joins the Twins’ 25-man roster after posting impressive numbers in Double-A and Triple-A to start the season.

Smeltzer, 23, has a 1.15 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP in a combined nine starts for the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and the Rochester Red Wings, with 48 strikeouts and just 10 walks in 54 2/3 innings pitched.

Pineda, 30, returned to action this season after missing all of 2018 while recovering from Tommy John surgery and a torn meniscus, and has a 5.34 ERA in 11 starts for the Twins.