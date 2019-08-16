The Minnesota Twins swapped one young left-handed pitcher for another Friday, recalling Lewis Thorpe and optioning Devin Smeltzer to Triple-A.

Thorpe, 23, made his MLB debut on June 30 and has a 3.18 ERA with a 1.412 WHIP in four games and 11 1/3 innings for the Twins.

Now in his third stint with Minnesota, Thorpe has allowed just three hits combined in his last two appearances for Triple-A Rochester, racking up 11 total strikeouts in nine innings.

Smeltzer, 23, pitched for the Twins on Thursday in a 13-6 win over the Texas Rangers, allowing seven hits and three runs in four innings with two strikeouts and a walk.