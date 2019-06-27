Twins recall LaMonte Wade, place Willians Astudillo on 10-day IL

With their outfield decimated by injuries, the Minnesota Twins are finally giving LaMonte Wade a look.

The Twins recalled the 25-year-old from Triple-A Rochester on Thursday morning after left fielder Eddie Rosario sprained his ankle Wednesday during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Right fielder Max Kepler, who was hit in the elbow by a pitch Tuesday, started Wednesday’s game on the bench but entered in the eighth inning, playing center field.

Kepler is starting in center field Thursday.

Meanwhile, center fielder Byron Buxton, who has been eligible to return from the injured list since Tuesday, appears close to a return.

The Twins face the Rays again Thursday afternoon in the series finale.

In a corresponding move, the Twins placed catcher Willians Astudillo on the 10-day IL with a left oblique strain.

Wade, the Twins’ No. 22-ranked prospect per MLB Pipeline, is hitting .248/.393/.366 with 11 doubles and five home runs in 70 games for Rochester this season.

A ninth-round pick of the Twins in 2015, Wade has been sharp in recent weeks and has a hit in each of his past four games for the Red Wings.

The Twins’ farm system has been a major asset this season as injuries continue to take their toll on the club.

Infielder Luis Arraez made his Twins debut on May 18 and has since carved out a regular role for himself in the lineup, hitting a blistering .452/.538/.595 with a 1.134 OPS in 16 games across two stints with Minnesota.