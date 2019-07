The Minnesota Twins recalled right-handed pitcher Kohl Stewart on Thursday and designated fellow right-hander Matt Magill for assignment.

Stewart, 24, has a 4.15 ERA in four games and 17 1/3 innings for the Twins this season and a 6.28 ERA in 14 games for Triple-A Rochester.

Magill had a 4.45 ERA in 28 appearances for Minnesota.