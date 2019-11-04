Rocco Baldelli named finalist for A.L. Manager of the Year

Rocco Baldelli was named a finalist for the A.L. Manager of the Year, Major League Baseball announced Monday.

In Baldelli’s first season at the helm, the Minnesota Twins went 101-61 this summer en route to their first division title since 2010. It was the Twins’ second 100-win campaign in franchise history. Baldelli was the sixth manager in history to win 100+ games in his debut season.

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone and Tampa Bay’s Kevin Cash were named the other two finalists. MLB will announce the winner Nov. 12.

Baldelli would become the fourth Twins manager to win the award, joining Tom Kelly (1991), Ron Gardenhire (2010) and Paul Molitor (2017).