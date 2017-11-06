Former Twins bullpen coach Stelmaszek passes away at age 69

The Minnesota Twins lost a great man on Monday.

Rick Stelmaszek, who was the bullpen coach for the Minnesota Twins from 1981-2012, passed away Monday at the age of 69 from complications of pancreatic cancer.

He is the longest-tenured coach in franchise history.

“The Minnesota Twins are deeply saddened by the loss of Rick Stelmaszek,” the team said in a statement. “A true Twins legend, ‘Stelly’ was widely respected throughout baseball. He was a professional who dedicated his life to Twins baseball and instilled a winning culture into generations of Twins players. The club, like many of his friends throughout the game, is thinking of his wife and son, Kathy and Michael, and the entire Stelmaszek family during this difficult time.”

In his 32 years with the club, Stelmaszek coached under managers Billy Gardner, Ray Miller, Tom Kelly and Ron Gardenhire, and he was a part of the 1987 and 1991 World Series teams.