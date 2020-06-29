Twins release 60-man roster for 2020 season
The Minnesota Twins announced their 60-man roster for the 2020 season on Monday afternoon.
The list includes 59 total players — 29 pitchers, 13 infielders, 10 outfielders, six catchers and one designated hitter.
Teams will begin the 2020 season with 30-man active rosters for the first two weeks of the regular season, 28-man rosters for the following two weeks and 26-man rosters for the remainder of the regular season and playoffs. All other players will be on the taxi squad, working out and staying game ready at a separate site from the MLB club.
Four of the Twins’ top five prospects, according to MLB.com — Royce Lewis, Alex Kirilloff, Trevor Larnach and Jhoan Duran — are included on the 60-man roster. Right-hander Jordan Balazovic, who started a combined 18 games for Low-A Cedar Rapids and High-A Fort Myers last season and is Minnesota’s fourth-ranked prospect, was not included.
Michael Pineda and Fernando Romero are the only two players on the restricted list. Pineda will serve the remaining 39 contests of his 60-game suspension this season, and Romero continues to have visa issues traveling from the Dominican Republic.
Here is Minnesota’s full 60-man roster:
PITCHERS
|Jorge Alcala
|Zach Littell
|Homer Bailey
|Kenta Maeda
|Jose Berrios
|Trevor May
|Jhoulys Chacin*
|Jake Odorizzi
|Dakota Chalmers
|Michael Pineda^
|Sam Clay*
|Sean Poppen
|Tyler Clippard
|Taylor Rogers
|Edwar Colina*
|Fernando Romero^
|Danny Coulombe*
|Sergio Romo
|Randy Dobnak
|Devin Smeltzer
|Tyler Duffey
|Cody Stashak
|Jhoan Duran
|Caleb Thielbar*
|Ryan Garton*
|Lewis Thorpe
|Cory Gearrin*
|Matt Wisler
|Rich Hill
INFIELDERS
|Ehire Adrianza
|Drew Maggi*
|Luis Arraez
|Jack Reinheimer*
|Travis Blankenhorn
|Jorge Polanco
|Josh Donaldson
|Miguel Sano
|Marwin Gonzalez
|Wilfredo Tovar*
|Nick Gordon
|Zander Wiel*
|Royce Lewis*
OUTFIELDERS
|Lane Adams*
|Alex Kirilloff*
|Byron Buxton
|Trevor Larnach*
|Jake Cave
|Brent Rooker*
|Gilberto Celestino
|Eddie Rosario
|Max Kepler
|LaMonte Wade Jr.
CATCHERS
|Willians Astudillo
|Juan Graterol*
|Alex Avila
|Ryan Jeffers*
|Mitch Garver
|Tomas Telis*
DESIGNATED HITTER
|Nelson Cruz
^ Restricted list
* non-roster/Taxi Squad