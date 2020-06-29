Twins release 60-man roster for 2020 season

The Minnesota Twins announced their 60-man roster for the 2020 season on Monday afternoon.

The list includes 59 total players — 29 pitchers, 13 infielders, 10 outfielders, six catchers and one designated hitter.

Teams will begin the 2020 season with 30-man active rosters for the first two weeks of the regular season, 28-man rosters for the following two weeks and 26-man rosters for the remainder of the regular season and playoffs. All other players will be on the taxi squad, working out and staying game ready at a separate site from the MLB club.

Four of the Twins’ top five prospects, according to MLB.com — Royce Lewis, Alex Kirilloff, Trevor Larnach and Jhoan Duran — are included on the 60-man roster. Right-hander Jordan Balazovic, who started a combined 18 games for Low-A Cedar Rapids and High-A Fort Myers last season and is Minnesota’s fourth-ranked prospect, was not included.

Michael Pineda and Fernando Romero are the only two players on the restricted list. Pineda will serve the remaining 39 contests of his 60-game suspension this season, and Romero continues to have visa issues traveling from the Dominican Republic.

Here is Minnesota’s full 60-man roster:

PITCHERS