The Minnesota Twins have placed reliever Matt Belisle on the 10-day disabled list and reinstated Matt Magill from the paternity list, the team announced Tuesday.

After cracking the big leagues in 2013 with the Los Angeles Dodgers and again in 2016 with Cincinnati, Magill has found a role as a long reliever with the Twins in 2018. Through 39 2/3 innings (24 appearances), he owns a 2-2 record and has set career bests with a 3.86 ERA and 8.8 K/9.

Belisle began the season with Cleveland but was signed by Minnesota on June 12. The 38-year-old has allowed 20 runs in 19 2/3 innings of work with the Twins this season.