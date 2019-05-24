Twins recall RHP Littell, designate RHP Adams for assignment

The Minnesota Twins recalled right-hander Zack Littell from Triple-A Rochester and designated right-hander Austin Adams for assignment, the team announced Friday.

Littell, acquired by Minnesota in the Jaime Garcia trade back in 2017, has appeared in eight games for the Red Wings this season. He owns a 2-2 record, 4.19 ERA, 45 strikeouts and 16 walks in 43 innings pitched.

Adams appeared in two games for the Twins and allowed five runs on four hits and three walks in 2 2/3 innings.