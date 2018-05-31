Twins recall RHP Duffey, option RHP Slegers to Triple-A

The Minnesota Twins recalled right-handed pitcher Tyler Duffey from Triple-A Rochester and optioned Aaron Slegers, the team announced Thursday.

The roster move comes one day after Slegers held the Kansas City Royals to two runs in 5 1/3 innings of work, cleaning up the mess of starting pitcher Fernando Romero in an 11-8 loss.

It was Slegers’ first appearance for the Twins this season.

Duffey has struggled in three games for Minnesota in 2018, allowing 11 hits and eight earned runs over 5 1/3 innings (three games). He’s compiled a 3-1 record with a 1.50 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 10 games for the Red Wings.