Twins recall Taylor Motter from Triple-A Rochester

The Minnesota Twins recalled utility man Taylor Motter from Triple-A Rochester, the team announced Friday. Motter will take the 25-man roster spot of Fernando Romero, who was optioned to Rochester on Sunday.

Motter, who the Twins claimed off waivers in late May, has appeared in 15 games with Minnesota this season. He’s hitless in 16 plate appearances but has drawn two walks.

In 22 games with Rochester, Motter is hitting .186/.321/.329 with four doubles and two homers.