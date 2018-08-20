Twins recall LHP Stephen Gonsalves, option Duffey

The Minnesota Twins are bringing up some more bullpen help, recalling left-handed pitcher Stephen Gonsalves from Triple-A Rochester.

Gonsalves will make the start in Monday’s series opener against the White Sox.

The 24-year-old has combined to go 12-3 with a 2.76 ERA, 65 walks and 120 strikeouts with Double-A Chattanooga and Triple-A Rochester this season.

Gonsalves was selected by the Twins in the fourth round of the 2013 First-Year Player Draft.

To make room on the 25-man roster, the Twins have optioned RHP Tyler Duffey to Triple-A Rochester.