Dobnak shines, Twins topple Tigers 5-1

A candidate to make Minnesota’s starting rotation out of camp, right-hander Randy Dobnak helped his case with a solid performance during the Twins’ 5-1 win over Detroit on Tuesday afternoon.

Dobnak allowed just one hit and no runs over three innings of work. He fanned two hitters and walked none.

The Bomba Squad clobbered a pair of homers, courtesy of Marwin Gonzalez and Miguel Sano. Gonzalez went 2 for 2 with three RBI on the afternoon.

Detroit scored its only run of the game on a solo home run by Kody Clemens off of Twins reliever Cody Stashak. Stashak responded by whiffing three hitters over two innings.

The Twins have an off day Wednesday before returning to play Thursday for an afternoon game against the Baltimore Orioles.