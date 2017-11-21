StaTuesday: Twins prospects in 2017 Arizona Fall League

The Arizona Fall League concluded recently and the seven players the Minnesota Twins sent to the league for prospects had varying degrees of success.

The Twins’ pitching prospects fared the best.

Minnesota sent seven players to the Surprise Saguaros (every team has to send at least six), four pitchers and three position players. None of the seven are on the Twins’ 40-man roster.

The biggest name on the list was left-hander Tyler Jay, the team’s first-round pick (No. 6 overall) in 2015, but who has been limited with injuries. He made only eight combined appearances with 11 2/3 innings in 2017 for three teams in the Twins’ system.

Jay, who was named to the AFL’s Fall Stars Game where he allowed one hit and struck out one in 2/3 of an inning, finished with a 5.59 ERA, but the encouraging signs are he tallied 9 2/3 innings and whiffed 11.

The other three Minnesota relievers — Ryan Eades, Tom Hackimer and Andrew Vasquez — all performed well, with Hackimer’s 2.31 ERA and 1.29 WHIP the worst of the trio.

On the hitting side, third baseman Chris Paul showed some pop but shortstop Chris Miller struggled. Outfielder LaMonte Wade was having a nice fall season until he crashed into a fence, suffering a concussion and ending his AFL time prematurely.

Here’s how the seven fared in the AFL:

PITCHERS

PITCHER G GS IP H HR BB K ERA WHIP Ryan Eades 10 1 13.2 14 1 3 13 0.66 1.24 Tom Hackimer 10 0 11.2 8 0 7 10 2.31 1.29 Tyler Jay 10 0 9.2 13 2 5 11 5.59 1.86 Andrew Vasquez 11 0 12.2 9 0 5 14 1.42 1.11

BATTERS

PLAYER AB H 2B 3B HR BB K AVG OBP SLG Sean Miller 55 14 1 0 0 3 10 .255 .293 .273 Chris Paul 72 21 3 1 2 3 20 .292 .329 .444 LaMonte Wade 63 15 3 1 2 9 10 .238 .351 .413

