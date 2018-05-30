Byron Buxton is headed back to the disabled list.

The Twins placed Buxton on the 10-day DL Wednesday. The speedy outfielder has struggled at the plate since returning from a toe injury, and has hit just .128/.146/.170 in 16 games since the injury. Originally placed on the 10-day DL with migraines, Buxton fouled a ball off his left foot back in April.

The Twins called also called up right-hander Aaron Slegers from Triple-A Rochester, a day after using five pitchers in a 14-inning loss to the Kansas City Royals.

A fifth-round pick of the Twins in 2013, Slegers made his major-league debut last August. The 25-year-old has shined in Triple-A this year, and had a 1.97 ERA and 0.93 WHIP through eight starts before allowing 11 hits and nine runs during his most recent outing.