Hughes registers two scoreless innings, Twins beat Cards 5-4

Minnesota starter Phil Hughes made his first appearance since last July, and it was a strong one. The 31-year-old allowed one hit in two innings and threw first-pitch strikes to all seven batters he faced, setting the tone for the Twins‘ 5-4 win over St. Louis.

Second baseman Brian Dozier collected a hit, RBI and a walk in his spring debut. Erick Aybar, who the Twins signed to a minor-league deal over the weekend, tallied two hits.

Twins prospect Felix Jorge threw a perfect ninth inning for the save.

Michael Wacha threw two hitless innings for St. Louis.

The Twins are now 2-1 in spring training.