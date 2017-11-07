Twins’ Molitor named finalist for AL Manager of the Year

Paul Molitor’s Minnesota Twins rebounded from a franchise-worst 103 losses in 2016 to a playoff berth and 85-77 record in 2017.

That 26-win improvement might earn Molitor postseason accolades, as the 61-year-old skipper was named a finalist for the American League Manager of the Year on Monday evening.

Cleveland’s Terry Francona and A.J. Hinch of the Houston Astros, who are fresh off a World Series title, are the other two finalists.

In his three years as manager in Minnesota, Molitor has led the Twins to two winning seasons and owns a 227-259 record.

Molitor signed a new three-year deal in October that will keep him in the Twins’ dugout through the 2020 season.

Winners will be announced by Major League Baseball from Nov. 13-16.