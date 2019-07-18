Miguel Sano has been piling up extra bases since rejoining the Minnesota Twins back in May.

Of Sano’s 38 hits, 63.2% — 13 home runs, 10 doubles and a triple — have gone for extra bases this season.

It’s the second-largest such percentage in the majors since Sano debuted May 16 after missing the first six weeks of the season with a foot injury.

The top five features three All-Stars, Milwaukee Brewers catcher Yasmani Grandal, New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso and Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Josh Bell.

Yasmani Grandal MIL 64.1% Miguel Sano MIN 63.2% Pete Alonso NYM 62.3% Josh Bell PIT 60% Edwin Encarnacion NYY 60%

The Twins could use all of those extra bases during their four-game series with the Oakland Athletics.

First up, Oakland ace Mike Fiers on Thursday. The veteran right-hander struggled out of the gate in April but has a 2.29 ERA since May 1, second in the AL.

Sano and the Twins will look to pounce on Fiers early in counts.

Minnesota has 72 extra-base hits on the first pitch this season, while Oakland has 60.

Both teams have teed off on fastballs. The A’s have a 1.076 team OPS on fastballs this month, tied with the Los Angeles Angels for first in the American League, while the Twins rank second with a .952 OPS.

Statistics via Sportradar