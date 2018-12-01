Twins non-tender outfielder Robbie Grossman

Robbie Grossman’s tenure in the Minnesota Twins outfield has come to a close.

Minnesota non-tendered Grossman on Friday, allowing the outfielder to become a free agent.

Grossman appeared in 129 games and hit .273/.367/.384 with 48 RBI and 27 doubles for the Twins in 2018. After getting off to a rough start, he turned things around midseason and logged a .411 on-base percentage after the All-Star break.

His 60 walks ranked second on the Twins last year, only trailing Max Kepler’s 71.

Over a three-year stint with the organization, Grossman notched a .266/.371/.400 slash line.