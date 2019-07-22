‘Bombas’ should fly when Twins, Yankees clash
The Minnesota Twins‘ schedule will ease up soon, but after splitting a four-game series with the red-hot Oakland A’s, the Minnesota Twins have another high-flying offense to contend with.
The “bombas” should fly when the Twins host the New York Yankees on Monday in the first game of a three-game series at Target Field. The Yankees and the Twins have the second and third-best run differentials in the majors this season, behind only the Los Angeles Dodgers.
|Team
|Runs scored
|Runs against
|Diff.
|LAD
|557
|392
|+165
|NYY
|558
|420
|+138
|MIN
|549
|438
|+111
|HOU
|525
|418
|+107
|OAK
|526
|429
|+97
Overall, Minnesota’s offense has had the edge this season. The Twins entered Monday’s action leading the majors in home runs, slugging percentage and OPS.
|MIN
|NYY
|Runs
|549 (4th)
|558 (2nd)
|AVG
|.271 (2nd)
|.265 (6th)
|OBP
|.337 (5th)
|.341 (4th)
|SLG
|.495 (1st)
|.465 (4th)
|OPS
|.832 (1st)
|.805 (5th)
|HR
|182 (1st)
|165 (5th)
Twins outfielder Max Kepler has been leading the way.
Kepler was heroic Sunday in the Twins’ win over the Oakland A’s, racking up a double and his team-leading 25th home run before delivering a walkoff single in the bottom of the ninth.
He’s up to 10 games with multiple extra-base hits this season, tied with Matt Chapman (Oakland), Whit Merrifield (Kansas City Royals) and Mike Trout (Los Angeles Angels) for the major-league lead. Twins teammate Jorge Polanco has nine.
Martin Perez takes the mound for the series opener following a solid outing last week against the New York Mets. The left-hander has effectively expanded the zone this season. Perez has a chase percentage of 32.6, fifth in the American League.
Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia is set to make his final regular-season appearance at Target Field after tormenting the Twins for nearly two decades.
Sabathia has a 20-9 record in 39 career starts against the Twins for a .960 winning percentage, the fourth-highest in team history.
Statistics via Sportradar