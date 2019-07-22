The Minnesota Twins‘ schedule will ease up soon, but after splitting a four-game series with the red-hot Oakland A’s, the Minnesota Twins have another high-flying offense to contend with.

The “bombas” should fly when the Twins host the New York Yankees on Monday in the first game of a three-game series at Target Field. The Yankees and the Twins have the second and third-best run differentials in the majors this season, behind only the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Team Runs scored Runs against Diff. LAD 557 392 +165 NYY 558 420 +138 MIN 549 438 +111 HOU 525 418 +107 OAK 526 429 +97

Overall, Minnesota’s offense has had the edge this season. The Twins entered Monday’s action leading the majors in home runs, slugging percentage and OPS.

MIN NYY Runs 549 (4th) 558 (2nd) AVG .271 (2nd) .265 (6th) OBP .337 (5th) .341 (4th) SLG .495 (1st) .465 (4th) OPS .832 (1st) .805 (5th) HR 182 (1st) 165 (5th)

Twins outfielder Max Kepler has been leading the way.

Kepler was heroic Sunday in the Twins’ win over the Oakland A’s, racking up a double and his team-leading 25th home run before delivering a walkoff single in the bottom of the ninth.

He’s up to 10 games with multiple extra-base hits this season, tied with Matt Chapman (Oakland), Whit Merrifield (Kansas City Royals) and Mike Trout (Los Angeles Angels) for the major-league lead. Twins teammate Jorge Polanco has nine.

Martin Perez takes the mound for the series opener following a solid outing last week against the New York Mets. The left-hander has effectively expanded the zone this season. Perez has a chase percentage of 32.6, fifth in the American League.

Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia is set to make his final regular-season appearance at Target Field after tormenting the Twins for nearly two decades.

Sabathia has a 20-9 record in 39 career starts against the Twins for a .960 winning percentage, the fourth-highest in team history.

