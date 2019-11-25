Former minor-league field coordinator Edgar Varela is the Minnesota Twins‘ new hitting coach, the team announced Monday.

The 39-year-old replaces James Rowson, who left to become the Miami Marlins’ bench coach in October. The Twins broke records under Rowson in 2019, hitting 307 home runs during the regular season.

Varela spent 10 seasons in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization, serving as the Pirates’ Latin American hitting coordinator in 2017. He spent two seasons as the Twins’ minor-league field coordinator.