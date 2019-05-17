Veteran Nelson Cruz has landed on the injured list, while second baseman Luis Arraez is joining the Minnesota Twins after just three games in Triple-A.

The Twins announced the move Friday ahead of a game against the Seattle Mariners.

Cruz, who hasn’t played since Sunday, was placed on the 10-day IL retroactive to Tuesday with a left wrist strain. Signed in January, the veteran designated hitter is batting .270 with seven home runs in 35 games for the Twins this season.

A native of San Felipe, Venezuela, Arraez turned 22 last month and has moved through the Twins’ farm system quickly since signing as an international free agent in 2013.

He split the 2018 season between Single-A Fort Myers and Double-A Chattanooga, hitting a combined .310 with 36 RBI and three home runs in 108 games.

Arraez started 2019 with the Twins’ new Double-A affiliate in Pensacola, hitting .342 with 14 RBI and seven extra-base hits before joining Triple-A Rochester last week.

He hit the ground running, racking up five hits in three games, while striking out just once in 14 at-bats.