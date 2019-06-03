“Boomstick” is back.

The Minnesota Twins reinstated designated hitter Nelson Cruz from the 10-day injured list Monday while optioning rookie infielder Luis Arraez to Triple-A Rochester to free up a spot on the 25-man roster.

Cruz, 38, hasn’t played for the Twins since suffering a strained left wrist on May 12. He spent two games with Single-A Fort Myers as part of a rehab stint, going 2-for-7.

The veteran slugger is hitting .270 with nine doubles and seven home runs in 35 games for the Twins.

Arraez, 22, thrived in Cruz’s absence, hitting .375 with two doubles and a home run in 10 games.

Minnesota, which entered Monday with an 11 1/2-game lead in the division and the best record in the majors (40-18), is finally nearing full strength.

Catcher Mitch Garver, out since May 14 with an ankle injury, returned to the lineup Sunday.

The Twins continued mashing home runs in Cruz and Garver’s absence, and lead the majors with 109 homers.