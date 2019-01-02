The Minnesota Twins are filling a need at designated hitter with six-time All-Star slugger Nelson Cruz.

The team officially announced the signing Wednesday.

OFFICIAL: #MNTwins sign Nelson Cruz to a 1-year contract with a club option for 2020. pic.twitter.com/GMnY7DDj1A — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) January 2, 2019

Cruz, nicknamed “Boomstick” for his powerful swing, registered a .256/.342/.509 slash line with 37 homers, 18 doubles and 97 RBI in 144 games for Seattle last season.

The 38-year-old has hit at least 37 homers in each of the last five seasons, including a league-leading 40 in 2014 and a career-best 44 in 2015. The only Twins player to hit more than 37 homers in that span was Brian Dozier, who hit 42 home runs in 2016.

Cruz’s first season with the Twins will be his 15th in the majors. He made his MLB debut in 2005 with Milwaukee and has also played for Texas (2006-13), Baltimore (2014) and the Seattle (2015-18).

Cruz was named an All-Star in 2009, 2013-15 and 2017-18. He ranks fourth among active players with 360 career home runs.