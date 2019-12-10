Minnesota Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz is a member of the inaugural All-MLB first team, revealed Tuesday.

Cruz is the Twins’ lone representative on both the first and second team, which were determined via a fan vote and a panel of experts. The fan vote and expert panel each accounted for 50% of the selection process.

The 38-year-old slugger shined in his first season with the Twins, hitting .311 with a 1.031 OPS and 41 home runs in 120 games while earning his third Silver Slugger award.

A six-time All-Star, Cruz wasn’t selected in 2019 but dominated in the second half, hitting .344 with a 1.147 OPS and 25 home runs in 58 games after the break.