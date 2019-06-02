Twins reinstate Garver from injured list, option Littell to Triple-A

#GarvSauce is back.

The Minnesota Twins announced Sunday they reinstated catcher Mitch Garver from the 10-day injured list and optioned right-hander Zack Littell to Triple-A Rochester.

Garver will resume his 2019 campaign that has him on track for a career year. Through 25 games with the Twins, Garver is batting .329 with nine homers, four doubles and a 1.164 OPS.

Garver played three games on a rehab assignment at Double-A Pensacola earlier this week and went 1-for-9 with a run scored.

Littell has made two appearances for the Twins this season and allowed eight runs in 6 1/3 innings pitched. He’ll resume play with Triple-A Rochester, where he owns a 2-2 record, 4.19 ERA and 45 strikeouts in eight appearances (seven starts).

The Twins wrap up a four-game series against Tampa Bay on Sunday. The first pitch is at 12:10 on FOX Sports North.