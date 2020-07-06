Twins’ Sano tests positive for coronavirus

<p> FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2019, file photo, Minnesota Twins third baseman Miguel Sano prepares to take batting practice before Game 1 of an American League Division Series baseball game against the New York Yankees, in New York. Minnesota Twins slugger Miguel Sanó told a Dominican Republic newspaper he's being blackmailed, having been accused of kidnapping and assault. The Twins said Thursday, June 18, 2020, they're aware of the report in El Nuevo Diario and still trying to gathering more information about the situation surrounding Sanó, who signed a three-year, $30 million contract in January and will move to first base if and when the 2020 season begins. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) </p>

First baseman Miguel Sano has tested positive for the coronavirus and is sidelined indefinitely, the Minnesota Twins announced Sunday.

In a video posted by the team’s Twitter account, Sano states he doesn’t have any symptoms.

“I feel great and don’t have any problems,” Sano said. “As soon as I get cleared, I’ll go back to the field. I miss my team and my fans.”

Sano joins utility man Willians Astudillo as Twins players who have tested positive.