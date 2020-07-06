Twins’ Sano tests positive for coronavirus

First baseman Miguel Sano has tested positive for the coronavirus and is sidelined indefinitely, the Minnesota Twins announced Sunday.

In a video posted by the team’s Twitter account, Sano states he doesn’t have any symptoms.

“I feel great and don’t have any problems,” Sano said. “As soon as I get cleared, I’ll go back to the field. I miss my team and my fans.”

Sano joins utility man Willians Astudillo as Twins players who have tested positive.