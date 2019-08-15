Twins’ Pineda to be reinstated off IL, start Thursday night against Rangers

A key member of the Minnesota Twins’ starting rotation will return to the mound Thursday night.

Right-hander Michael Pineda will been reinstated off the 10-day injured list, director of public relations Dustin Morse announced Thursday. Pineda has been out since Aug. 3 with a right triceps strain.

Pineda got out to a rough start this season but has turned things around of late. The 30-year-old logged a 5.34 ERA and 14 homers in his first 11 starts with Minnesota. But since the calendar flipped to June, Pineda has registered a 3-2 record, 2.95 ERA while allowing just four home runs in 58 innings (10 starts).

Pineda has limited opponents to two or fewer runs in seven of his last nine outings.

He will toe the rubber Thursday night when the Twins resume play on the road for the start of a four-game set with the Texas Rangers.

The first pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. and will be aired on FOX Sports North.