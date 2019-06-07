Twins activate Pineda, send down Smeltzer

The Minnesota Twins activated Michael Pineda from the injured list on Friday. To make room on the 25-man roster, Devin Smeltzer was sent to Triple-A Rochester.

Pineda, who went to the IL with right knee tendinitis, will start in Detroit on Friday for the Twins. In 11 starts this season, Pineda is 4-3 with a 5.34 ERA. In 59 innings he has 11 walks and 50 strikeouts.

Smeltzer made two starts for the Twins, going 0-1 with a 3.65 ERA and three walks and nine strikeouts in 12 1/3 innings.