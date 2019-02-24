Kepler hits two homers, Twins lose 8-5 to Boston

Max Kepler might want to hit leadoff again.

Slotted at the top of the lineup in his spring training debut, Kepler launched a pair of homers in the Minnesota Twins’ 8-5 loss to Boston.

Kepler went yard off Boston’s Ryan Weber in the first inning and again off Dedgar Jimenez in the second. He’s never hit leadoff for the Twins in a regular-season game.

The Twins held a 4-2 lead after two innings and brought a 5-4 lead into the bottom of the eighth. But Michael Chavis, Boston’s first-round pick in 2014, mashed a three-run blast off reliever Pat Dean to take the lead for the Red Sox.

Kepler was the only Twins player to tally multiple hits.

Martin Perez, who signed a one-year deal with the Twins in the offseason and is battling for a spot in the starting rotation, allowed two runs and three hits in two innings of work.

Addison Reed and Trevor May pitched one scoreless inning apiece.

UP NEXT

The Twins host Baltimore on Monday afternoon.