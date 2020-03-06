Wallner’s walk-off homer gives Twins 5-3 victory

With two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning and Minnesota trailing 3-2, prospect Matt Wallner clobbered a three-run blast over the right-field wall to give the Twins a 5-3 walk-off win over Tampa Bay on Friday afternoon.

Wallner, a Forest Lake, Minn., native, was the 39th overall pick by the Twins in 2019.

Outfielder Trevor Larnach had a nice afternoon from the plate as well, reaching base twice on a single and walk and scoring two runs.

Veteran right-hander Jhoulys Chacin started the game for Minnesota and allowed a pair of runs on three hits in three innings. Reliever Sergio Romo whiffed all three batters he faced in the fourth inning.

Minnesota takes on Detroit from the Dominican Republic on Saturday morning.