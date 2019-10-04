Just six days after suffering a sprained ankle rookie infielder Luis Arraez is available for the ALDS.

The Minnesota Twins released their roster for the series Friday, just a few hours ahead of Game 1 in New York.

Arraez was injured last Saturday, but manager Rocco Baldelli indicated in a press conference Thursday afternoon that the rookie had made significant progress in his recovery.

.@Twins manager Rocco Baldelli says Luis Arraez has healed faster than anybody had anticipated pic.twitter.com/UhHUGd4EwY — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 3, 2019

The roster contains few other surprises.

The Twins’ roster features 12 pitchers, including right-handed former starter Kyle Gibson and right-handed reliever Brusdar Graterol.

Backup catcher Willians Astudillo, as well as left-hander starter Martin Perez, are the most notable absences. Right-handed relievers Ryne Harper and Fernando Romero were also left off.