Longtime closer Joe Nathan named to Twins Hall of Fame

Minnesota Twins fans, we have four words for you: Stand up and shout!

Longtime closer and fan favorite Joe Nathan, along with former team president Jerry Bell, will be inducted in to the Twins Hall of Fame in 2019.

“Joe and Jerry both made significant contributions for the Twins organization over an extended period of time,” Twins president and CEO Dave St. Peter said via MLB.com. Election to the Twins Hall of Fame only further cements their place among the greats of this franchise.”

Nathan starred for seven seasons in Minnesota (2004-11), making four All-Star games in a Twins uniform. He set the franchise record for saves in a single season in 2009, converting on 47 of 52 opportunities, and also owns the team mark for career saves (260).

He was acquired by the Twins in 2003 via one of the best trades in franchise history. Minnesota sent catcher A.J. Pierzynski to San Francisco in exchange for pitchers Nathan, Francisco Liriano and Boof Bonser.

In all, Nathan made 460 appearances for the Twins, whiffing 561 hitters while registering a 2.16 ERA, 0.956 WHIP and 10.9 K/9 over 463 1/3 innings.

He departed from the organization in 2011, signing with Texas. Nathan spent the next five seasons with four different ballclubs – Texas, Detroit, San Francisco and the Chicago Cubs – before signing a one-day contract with the Twins following the 2017 season to announce his retirement.

Bell served as Twins president from 1987-2002 and oversaw both World Series championships.

Nathan and Bell will be inducted into franchise immortality during “Hall of Fame weekend” on Aug. 3-4 at Target Field.