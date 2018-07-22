Twins LHP Adalberto Mejia recalled, will start Monday

The Minnesota Twins recalled left-handed pitcher Adalberto Mejia from Triple-A Rochester and optioned reliever Alan Busenitz, the team announced Sunday.

Mejia will get the start Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays.

It will be the second start of the season for Mejia, who last took the rubber for the Twins on June 30 against the Chicago Cubs. He allowed four runs on six hits in four innings of work.

In 11 starts (14 appearances) for the Red Wings this year, Mejia has registered a 5-3 record, 3.32 ERA, 20 walks and 61 strikeouts.

Busenitz heads to Rochester after pitching one inning for Minnesota on Sunday. He faced four hitters and walked one but did not allow any hits or runs. Busenitz has appeared in 11 games for the Twins this season, going 3-0 with a 6.23 ERA, seven walks and 15 strikeouts.