Gibson throws perfect pair of innings, Twins top Rays 5-4

Kyle Gibson retired all six batters he faced in a start for Minnesota, and the Twins beat the Rays 5-4.

New Twins reliever Addison Reed threw a scoreless inning as well. Mitch Garver hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, and prospect LaMonte Wade drove in the go-ahead run with an RBI double in the seventh.

Tampa Bay starter Blake Snell struck out four in two perfect innings. C.J. Cron homered and doubled for the Rays.