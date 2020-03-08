Maeda posts four scoreless innings, Twins lose to Red Sox 7-6

Kenta Maeda got the start on the mound and dazzled, but the Minnesota Twins came up just short in a 7-6 loss to Boston on Sunday afternoon.

Maeda allowed just two hits and no runs while whiffing six batters over four innings of work to lower his spring-training ERA to 2.08.

No runs were scored until the sixth inning, when Twins outfielder Jake Cave brought in Trevor Larnach for a 1-0 lead.

After Minnesota claimed a 3-1 lead in the seventh, the Red Sox unloaded for four runs off reliever Cory Gearrin in the bottom frame and added another two in the eighth. The Twins battled back with three of their own in the top of the ninth inning, but it wasn’t enough.

Third baseman Josh Donaldson collected two hits in the loss for Minnesota, which returns to the field Monday for a game against St. Louis.