While Jake Odorizzi won’t be pitching at the All-Star Game, the Minnesota Twins still will have representation on the mound.

With Odorizzi being placed on the injured list Wednesday, Jose Berrios was selected to take his place at the Midsummer Classic, to be played in Cleveland on July 9.

This will be Berrios’ second All-Star appearance. He pitched in last year’s game, tossing a scoreless inning and issuing a walk.

Berrios is 8-4 this season with a 2.89 ERA, which ranks sixth in the American League, and has struck out 102 batters in 112 innings.

Berrios will join the Twins’ other All-Star, shortstop Jorge Polanco, who will be starting for the AL squad.

Two other injured AL All-Stars were replaced Wednesday as Tampa Bay’s Brandon Lowe and Boston’s Xavier Bogaerts were selected in place of the injured Tommy La Stella of the L.A. Angels and Texas’ Hunter Pence. Max Kepler was left out, again.