Twins’ Berrios named to 2018 MLB All-Star game, Rosario to compete for final spot

Minnesota Twins ace Jose Berrios is headed for the nation’s capital for the 2018 MLB All-Star game — and there’s a chance a teammate could join him, too.

The young right-handed pitcher will represent the Twins at the midsummer classic, hosted by the Washington Nationals on July 17 at Nationals Park. Outfielder Eddie Rosario will be a part of the final vote, an opportunity for baseball fans to choose one of five players in a pool to decide the last spot on the American League roster.

In 18 starts this season, Berrios has compiled an 8-7 record, 3.54 ERA and a career-best 9.0 K/9. He’s one of three pitchers in the AL to tally multiple complete games — a 7-0 win over Baltimore on April 1 and a 7-2 victory against the Chicago White Sox on June 7. It will be the first All-Star appearance for the 24-year-old.

Rosario leads the Twins in RBI (53), homers (18), hits (104), batting average (.306) and slugging percentage (.544) this season. He’ll compete with Boston outfielder Andrew Benintendi, LA Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons, New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton and Seattle infielder Jean Segura for the final spot.

Fans can help Rosario get to the All-Star game by following this link.