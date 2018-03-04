Berrios fans two, Sanchez struggles in Twins’ 9-3 loss to Pirates

Elias Diaz went yard in the sixth inning for a three-run bomb, and the Pittsburgh Pirates overcame an early 3-0 deficit to knock off the Minnesota Twins 9-3 in spring training.

Twins starter Jose Berrios allowed three hits in 2 1/3 innings but didn’t give up a run while also fanning two hitters. Reliever Fernando Rodney pitched a flawless fourth inning.

Second baseman Brian Dozier tallied a pair of doubles, and Joe Mauer knocked in two runs with a sacrifice fly and a fielder’s choice in the first and third innings.

Anibal Sanchez, who the Twins signed in late February, fanned four batters in two innings of work but yielded six earned runs on five hits.

Minnesota drops to 4-5 in spring training with the loss.