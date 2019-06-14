The best hitter in the American League has been one of the best in baseball over the past few weeks.

Minnesota Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco, currently hitting an AL-leading .338 through 64 games, stretched his hit streak to 14 games last night heading into a three-game series with the Kansas City Royals.

It’s the longest active streak in the majors. Polanco needs a hit in just three more games to tie Anthony Rendon of the Washington Nationals and Bryan Reynolds of the Pittsburgh Pirates for the longest hit streak of the season (17 games).

Polanco has been at his best on the road, where he’s hitting .361/.401/.646 with a 1.047 OPS, but the Twins have the AL’s best slugging percentage at home.

Still, it’s a team effort.

The Twins have the best team slugging percentage in the majors at .517, and it holds up both at home and on the road. Minnesota has an AL-leading .486 SLG at home, well ahead of second-place Houston (.464) and a .541 SLG on the road. Second-place Seattle (.491) is 50 points behind.

Minnesota already has seven players with at least 10 home runs this season, while Byron Buxton (9), Jason Castro (8) and Marwin Gonzalez (8) are closing in on double-digits as well.

Kansas City hasn’t been quite as successful.

The Royals are 10-16 against the AL Central after winning a three-game series with the Detroit Tigers earlier this week.

Twins and Royals vs. the AL Central (2019)

MIN KC Record 14-6 10-16 ERA 3.24 4.18 AVG .274 .246 OBP .357 .316 SLG .503 .402 Runs/G 5.75 4.42

Statistics via Sportradar