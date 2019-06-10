Jorge Polanco leads all American League shortstops on this year’s All-Star ballot with nearly 400,000 votes, MLB revealed Monday.

Based on the updated voting totals, the Minnesota Twins should be well-represented at the All-Star Game on July 9.

The rules are a little different this year. The top three candidates at each position (and the top nine outfielders) when voting ends on June 21 will advance to a second “Starters Election.”

Polanco leads all AL shortstops with 395,210 votes, ahead of the Houston Astros‘ Carlos Correa, who ranks second with 329,421 votes.

It’s hard to argue with the results.

Polanco is hitting .333, second in the AL overall and first in the majors amongst shortstops, with a .393 on-base percentage, a .569 slugging percentage, a .962 OPS and 10 home runs.

C.J. Cron ranks second amongst first basemen with 302,586 votes, just behind Luke Voit of the New York Yankees, who has 393,356 votes.

Catcher Jason Castro ranks third in his category (199,497 votes), second baseman Jonathan Schoop ranks fourth (179,792 votes) and third baseman Marwin Gonzalez ranks seventh with (132,235 votes).

Designated hitter Nelson Cruz, who has appeared in just 40 games for the Twins this season, ranks third with 214,702 votes, behind leader J.D. Martinez of the Boston Red Sox (491,955 votes) and Hunter Pence of the Texas Rangers (329,321 votes).

Eddie Rosario ranks sixth with 344,215 votes, while Max Kepler ranks 10th (202,822 votes) and Byron Buxton ranks 11th (192,230) could just a little help.

The Twins are back in action Tuesday for the first game of a three-game set with the Seattle Mariners.