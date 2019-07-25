The Minnesota Twins doubled down on shortstop Jorge Polanco‘s potential earlier this year, signing him to a five-year, $25 million extension back in February.

Six months later, the first-time All-Star has delivered.

Polanco, who turned 26 earlier this month, is in the midst of one of the best age-25 seasons in Twins history.

He’s hitting .308/.365/.514 with 15 home runs, 28 doubles and five triples. Polanco’s .878 OPS is the highest by a Twins player in their age-25 season or younger since Joe Mauer and Justin Morneau in 2006.

Season Player (Age) OPS 1961 Harmon Killebrew (25) 1.012 2006 Joe Mauer (23) .936 2006 Justin Morneau (25) .934 1964 Kent Hrbek (24) .906 2019 Jorge Polanco (25) .878

He hasn’t been quite as prolific since the All-Star break, hitting .277/.340/.511 with just two home runs, but a three-game series with the Chicago White Sox could change that.

The White Sox are allowing an average of 1.71 home runs per nine innings this season. Only the Baltimore Orioles are allowing more.

Polanco should be ready to swing. Chicago pitchers have thrown 49.6% of their pitches in the strike zone this season, tied for fourth in the majors and just above the MLB average of 48.1%.

Other notes:

— The Twins have homered against the White Sox in each of their first six meetings this season, and have homered in seven straight games against Chicago dating back to last season.

— Jose Berrios, the Twins’ starter for the series opener Thursday, has been fooling hitters all season. His called strike percentage is up to 36%, fourth in the American League.

— Meanwhile, White Sox starter Lucas Giolito‘s swinging strike percentage stands at 15.1%, fifth in the AL.

— White Sox infielder Yoan Moncada is hitting .361 against the AL Central this season, fourth amongst players with at least 100 plate appearances against the division and .400 (8-for-20) against the Twins.

