Twins activate Mauer from DL, recall Motter

The Minnesota Twins made two transactions Friday to fill up their 25-man roster: Joe Mauer was reinstated from his rehabilitation assignment at Triple-A Rochester and was activate from the disabled list, while infielder Taylor Motter was recalled from the Red Wings.

Mauer missed the Twins last 25 games suffering from a cervical strain/concussion-like symptoms. He played in three games on rehab assignment this past week at Triple-A, going hitless in 10 at-bats. Mauer is batting .283 in 38 games with Minnesota this season.

Motter was claimed off waivers from Seattle on May 28. He’s played 132 career major-league games with Tampa Bay and the Mariners, batting .198 with 10 home runs. Motter has played every position in the majors except catcher.

Mauer and Motter will take the 25-man roster spots of Miguel Sanó and Jake Cave who were both optioned after Thursday’s game.