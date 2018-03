TWINS 9, ORIOLES 8

Joe Mauer drove in three runs with two hits in four at-bats. Hunter Harvey, a 2013 first-round draft pick and son of former major league pitcher Bryan Harvey, worked two innings in his second start for Baltimore.

Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco blasted a solo homer in the first inning. Myles Jaye recorded a scoreless ninth inning to pick up his first save of the spring.