The Minnesota Twins placed starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi on the injured list Wednesday after the right-hander exited a loss to the Oakland A’s on Tuesday with a blister on his pitching hand.

Zack Littell was recalled from Triple-A Rochester to replace Odorizzi on the 25-man roster.

Odorizzi was replaced by Adalberto Mejia in the fourth inning after allowing a grand slam to A’s catcher Chris Herrmann. Odorizzi allowed five earned runs on four hits and three walks with just two strikeouts.

Named an All-Star earlier this month for the first time in his eight-year career, Odorizzi has a 3.15 ERA and a 1.117 WHIP with 96 strikeouts and 30 walks in 17 starts this season.

Littell last pitched for the Twins on June 27, facing five batters and issuing two walks during a scoreless 11th inning against the Tampa Bay Rays. He has a 4.27 ERA and a 1.310 WHIP in 13 appearances (seven starts) for Rochester.